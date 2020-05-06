A unique arrangement among several farmers has allowed more than 2,000 acres of prime farmland to remain under local ownership.
Craig Dingwell, an eighth-generation farmer and co-owner of MoDhaicdh Farms Ltd in Morell, led the effort by a group of neighbouring farmers to purchase the farmland from A S MacSwain & Sons, of Morell East. The deal closed in late February.
Mr Dingwell explained the way the arrangement worked was David MacSwain, owner of A S MacSwain & Sons, decided to sell the property as a whole. Mr Dingwell purchased the entire farm outright after having ‘pre-sold’ parcels of land to the other farmers.
“It was too much acreage to buy for myself without going over the (land ownership) limit, and contracts were signed with neighbouring farms,” he said. (Under provincial regulations, a PEI resident can own up to 1,000 acres and a corporation can own up to 3,000 acres.)
The end result is the 2,200 acres will more than likely remain in local hands for some time to come, with Mr Dingwell and his neighbours having increased their acreage.
Mr Dingwell operates a mixed farm, with potatoes and barley as well as a herd of 80 beef cows. He said having more land to farm makes financial sense, as it would only add an extra three to four days of planting, and he can maximize the use of his equipment without increasing related costs. “Right now, I should be able to do what I’m doing with the crew I have,” he said.
Land ownership has been an issue among PEI farmers for some time, with many concerned about both the price and availability of land. Major land purchases from off-Island parties, such as groups with ties to Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society (GEBIS), among others, have resulted in a spike in land prices. The PEI Lands Protection Act says non-resident individuals and corporations cannot own more than five acres without approval from the provincial cabinet.
Back in 2017, The Eastern Graphic reported the PEI Federation of Agriculture was lobbying the provincial government to enforce the act. The federation charged that local farmers weren’t being given a fair opportunity to bid on any agricultural land put up for sale.
The most recent controversy involved the purchase of Brendel Farms Ltd by a company affiliated with the Irvings. Media reports state the province initially rejected an offer by three Irving-affiliated companies to purchase the farm. But later, the owners of Brendel Farms transferred the farm to a newly created corporation which was later purchased by Rebecca Irving, daughter of Mary Jean Irving, and owner of one of the Irving-related businesses that tried to purchase Brendel initially.
Many involved in agriculture claim such events have prevented, for example, younger farmers from getting a foothold into the industry.
“The price of land has definitely gone up here,” Mr Dingwell said. “In Ontario, land will sell for four or five times as much (as here), and people are coming here thinking it’s a steal of a deal.”
Mr Dingwell noted some farms don’t have any succession plans, so efforts such as his can work to ensure continued local ownership.
“I think there will be more people doing that, working with their neighbours before (the land) is gone,” he said. “Without the help of my neighbours, and (Mr MacSwain), and their willingness to work together, this wouldn’t have happened.”
For his part, Mr MacSwain was hesitant to add much more, but said he was pleased with how everything turned out, and “it’s a good news story” for the farmers and community as a whole.
“The rest of the boys owe (Mr Dingwell) a great debt of gratitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.