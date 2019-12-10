We are a society that takes care of those in need.
As Islanders we see it every day in the benefits and fundraisers for individuals in crisis, in the nonprofit foundations and organizations whose sole purpose is to help the less fortunate.
It seems the generosity and willingness of people to help others is more prevalent this time of year than any other.
There is something about the holidays that makes people more aware.
Right here at home it can be seen in the multitude of individuals and organizations who step up to help the Souris Lions Club members with their annual Christmas Box campaign.
When you look at the big picture it is both fulfilling and disheartening.
It is fulfilling to see the empathy and readiness of people wanting to fill the need.
But it’s disheartening those needs still exist.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we lived in a world where everyone had the ability to take care of the necessities of life without having to stress about where their next meal is coming from or how they are going to manage financially?
Until such a time there is a big shout out to all those people who give of their time and resources to lend a helping hand.
Hats off to you all.
Charlotte MacAulay
