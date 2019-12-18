It doesn’t appear the three towns of West Prince will be going ahead with sharing the cost of hiring a bylaw enforcement officer for the region.
Tignish council passed a motion to decline the offer proposed by Alberton council to cost-share a bylaw officer at their monthly meeting in December.
The mayors of Tignish and O’Leary were invited to Alberton to hear a presentation from the owner and operator of PEI Bylaw Enforcement Donna Johnson, a firm based out of Charlottetown.
“We met with a bylaw enforcement officer around two weeks ago,” explained Alberton mayor David Gordon at his council’s meeting on Dec. 9. “Mayor McInnis and Eric (Gavin) was there. We talked about the possibility of hiring her firm to be our bylaw enforcement officer, taking on us, O’Leary, and Tignish at the same time. We asked Tyne Valley as well, but Tyne Valley at this time figured they didn’t need one so they opted out.”
For Alberton, the decision to hire a bylaw officer hinged on Tignish and O’Leary agreeing to cost-share the position.
“We would have to make sure that the Town of O’Leary and Tignish are on side, and if they’re not, then (this is) probably not going to happen,” said Mr Gordon.
Alberton council passed a motion to move forward with hiring the bylaw officer, conditional on O’Leary and Tignish joining in.
Hiring Ms Johnson would roughly cost each town over $4,000 a year for service. Typically, Ms Johnson spends eight hours in a municipality once a week when dealing with a single community. In the case of West Prince, if the three municipalities of Tignish, Alberton and O’Leary were to cost-share, Ms Johnson were still provide eight hours once a week split between the three towns.
“Her rate is $30 an hour,” said Mr Gordon. “(That’s) her fee to do all three municipalities in one day, and would cost each town $80 a week if we go ahead and do it.”
That eight hour day would include the travel time back and forth from Charlottetown to the West Prince region as Ms Johnson doesn’t charge mileage, leaving approximately five hours for Ms Johnson to deal with issues within the three communities.
“It was suggested that day maybe one week she might not even be in Tignish because she might have to deal with O’Leary and another day she might have to deal with Alberton and another day with Tignish, depending on what she might have to look at, if there’s anything,” said Mayor Allan McInnis to his council at their monthly meeting on Dec. 9. “We would only be paying a third of her cost, but we would only be getting two hours a week, if we even got that.”
Mr McInnis said Tignish council feels hiring a bylaw enforcement officer for their community isn’t necessary at this time.
“Council decided they didn’t want to go with it and I agree with them 100 per cent,” said Mr McInnis.
In O’Leary, after a lengthy discussion at their meeting on Dec. 11, the council was still undecided, saying they needed additional information before making a decision on the matter.
