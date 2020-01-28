CURRIE, A. Faye R.N The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 of A. Faye Currie, R.N., of Summerside, aged 72 years. Faye was born in O’Leary, P.E.I. to the late Charles and Marcia (Wilkie) Gordon. Beloved wife of Wendell Currie and loving mother of Wendy (Dean) Rush of Summerside, Charla Currie of Charlottetown and Stephen (Jennifer) Currie of Kentville, Nova Scotia. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Holden Rush, Bennett, Everleigh and Sullivan Currie and her fur grand baby “Archie”. Survived by her sisters Bertha Rankin and Annetta Gordon of Summerside; brother-in-law Lorne (Brenda) Currie of Moncton, New Brunswick and sister-in-law Sheila (Horace) Ramsay of Elmsdale; along with several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother and father-in-law James and Edith (Rix) Currie and brother-in-law John Rankin. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside until Thursday, then to the Trinity United Church, Summerside, for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations in Faye’s memory may be made to The Scleroderma Society of Nova Scotia or the Prince County Hospital Foundation. www.moase.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.