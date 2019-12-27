Ada Champion

CHAMPION, Ada (nee Robertson) 1927 – 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Ada MacLeod Champion (Robertson) announce her peaceful passing on December 26, 2019 at the Lakeview Manor. She was born in East Royalty PEI and always proud of her island roots. Predeceased by her husband James Keith Champion, brothers: Wilfred Robertson, McNair (Bud) Robertson and Ralph (Rob) Robertson. She is survived by her children; Susan Wilson (Reid), Carl Champion (Karen), Alan Champion (Janette) and her sister Elvia Richards. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Krista, Jeff, Jared, Jill, Kelsie, Scott and her great-grandchildren: Jonny, Ty, Jake, Zander, Scarlett, Cameron and Liam. Mom was one of those rare people who genuinely loved life and everyone and all it entailed. She was the catalyst that held our family together and will never be replaced, she will be sadly missed. Always young at heart, she was the Best. An avid artist up until her latter years, she was a member of “A Group of 9 Local Artists” and The Moncton Art Society. A long-time active member of St. Paul’s United Church and a member of several church committees. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the wonderful staff of Lakeview Manor for the loving care given to our mom during her stay. A private family service will take place from Cobb’s Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 330 Whitepine Road, Riverview (869-2007) on Sunday, December 29,2019. Donations to the memorial of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cobbsfuneralhome.ca
