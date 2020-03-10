CURTIS, Adriana Maria At Beach Grove Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 of Adriana Maria Curtis, Charlottetown, age 80 years. Mother of Myron Curtis (Heather). Step-grandmother of Gina MacLeod and step-great-grandmother of Patrick MacLeod. Sister of Tanya (Twentje) Deurwaarder, Johanna Verhulp, Corrie Indewey, Rina Indewey, Gerrie Taplin, Christina Hadden and Sonya MacLennan. Predeceased by her parents Cornelis and Pietertje (van Leeuwan) Boelhouwer and by her brother John Boelhouwer. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 10:30 am. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
