Adrice Collicutt

COLLICUTT, Adrice The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Friday, February 28, 2020 of Adrice Elaine Collicutt (nee MacKinnon), of O’Leary, aged 75, beloved wife of the late Blair Collicutt. Adrice was born in O’Leary on January 25, 1945, daughter of the late Clarence & Jennie (Carruthers) MacKinnon. Cherished mother to Heather (Dan) Morehouse, Rothesay NB and Jason Collicutt (Michelle Barlow), O’Leary. Loving grandmother to Marshall, Kolby, John, Addisyn, Mannix and step grandsons Keegan and Matthew. Dear sister to Beverley Getson, Betty McCormick, Rankin (Betty Ann) MacKinnon and Deborah MacPherson. Adrice is also survived by brothers and sisters in law, Allan (Valerie) Peterborough; Dale (Sharon), Oshawa ON; Donnie (Nancy), Stratford; Debbie Praught (David Linkletter), Billy Collicutt (Jess), Cathy (Bob Sentner), Steven (Lorna Collicutt), Cindy (Darren Pineau), Rae Collicutt and Jacquie Lidstone. Adrice was predeceased by her parents, husband Blair (February 26, 2019), infant daughter Carol Ann, brothers and sisters Ralph Getson, Ken McCormick, George MacCormick, Hartley MacPherson, Dawna McCormick, Muncey MacKinnon, George MacKinnon and brother in law Scott Collicutt. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday at 11am. Interment later in the Bloomfield United Church Cemetery. In memory of Adrice, memorials to O'Leary Church Of Christ or Maritime Christian College would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
