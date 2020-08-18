November 26th, 1945 - August 16th, 2020
Aileen Hartigan died on August 16, 2020 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre as a result of kidney cancer. She was 74. Daughter of the late Donald and Annie MacLellan (Grand Mira North, NS), Aileen was an educator, a counsellor, an artist, and a friend to many. She was sister to Mary MacLellan of Dartmouth, NS, Phil MacLellan (Nancy) of Tantallon, NS, and Don MacLellan (Sharon) of Moncton, NB; aunt to Kris, Nick, Jaime and Joselyn; mother to Shannon, Sean (Amanda Lawless) and the late Steven; Meme to Sarah Jane; and wife of 50 years to Gerard. Private funeral (by invitation only) will be live-streamed at 1:00pm Atlantic on Thursday, August 20 and accessible through http://stpiusxpei.com/. Online condolences can be shared at https://www.belvederefh.com/. Family flowers only. Memorial donations can be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the charity of your choice.
