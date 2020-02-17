Alan Douglas MacRae

MACRAE, Alan Douglas Alan, of Airdrie, Alberta and formerly of Charlottetown, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, February 11 in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Corena and father of Carly. Alan was the son of Anna (Diamond) MacRae and Blair MacRae (deceased). He is survived by brothers Don (Virginia), Grant, Kirk, and Wade (Julie). Predeceased by brother Sean. Alan leaves beloved nephews Gavin and Aaron and nieces Caroline and Tessa. Alan will be sadly missed by many aunts, cousins and dear friends across Canada. Alan had a great love for all things outdoors, especially fishing and camping and gained immense pleasure in riding his motorcycle, being on the waters off PEI’s north shore, building lighthouse replicas and creating stained glass artworks. Funeral service will be at a later date on PEI.
