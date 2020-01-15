Aldon Horton

HORTON, Aldon Leslie At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 of Aldon Leslie Horton, Charlottetown, age 78 years. Beloved husband of the late Trudy (Walsh) Horton. Dear father of Darrin (Pam), Jason (Joanne), Darcy and Darlene MacKenzie (William). Grandfather of Greg, David, Tiffany, Jessica, Ciara, Tamara, Lee-Anne and Rebekah. Brother of Olive. Brother-in-law of Marjorie Dart (Jerry, deceased) and Bart Walsh. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Ila (Gordon) Horton, daughter Sherry Lynn Walsh, brothers Clark, Junie and Elmer. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Interment later in Peters Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Unit 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.belvederefh.com
