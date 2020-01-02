Alec Ferguson

FERGUSON, Alec "James" Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 30th, 2019, after a short illness of Alec "James" Ferguson of Hampton, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Sharon "Jinny" Ferguson (nee Carr). Dear father of Kim Ferguson, Lori (Darren) Brown, Cindy Ferguson (Kevin Llewellyn), and Tammy Ferguson. Poppy will be missed by his loving grandchildren who enjoyed spending time with him: Andrea, Kyle, Troy and Krystin Matters, Carrson and Sophia McQuaid, and Hannah Brown. Survived by sisters Norma June Ferguson, Elizabeth (Preston) Campbell, brother George (Catherine) Ferguson, sisters-in-law Marlene Ferguson, Vinie Woolridge, Lillian Carr, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Victor and Eliza (Boulter) Ferguson, infant grandson Tyson James Balderston, brother Ansel Ferguson, infant brother Malcolm Ferguson, mother and father-in-law Percy and Anne (Ford) Carr, brother-in-law Leith Carr and sister-in-law Lena (Ed) Lund. Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud for visitation on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral service Friday from funeral home at 1:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to Crapaud People's Cemetery or Queens Home Care would be appreciated. Interment later in Crapaud People's Cemetery. Special thank you to the staff at the QEH for the exceptional care James received while in hospital. Thank you to the staff at Queens Home Care for the wonderful care James received while home with special thank you to Susan MacDonald and Kim Jenkins. www.dawsonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.