Alfred Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Alfred Joseph “Fred” We, the family of Alfred Joseph “Fred” Arsenault, regret to announce his passing on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney, after a lengthy hospital stay. Born January 31, 1946, in Summerside, PEI, he was the son of the late Fred Leo D. and M. Eugenie (Gallant) Arsenault. Fred enjoyed a lengthy career as a Weather Technician with Environment Canada. He enjoyed a friendly, yet competitive game of bridge, and the company of friends in the garden club and wing nights at the tavern. Fred was a yard sale enthusiast, creative gardener, talented keyboard player and singer. He had a great sense of humor and actively shared it with others. Fred is survived by his sisters, Thelma (Charlie) Bauman, Mississauga, ON and Peggy Arsenault, Charlottetown, PE; brothers, Billy, Freetown, PE and Bobby “BJ”, Wolfville; sister-in-law, Anne Arsenault, Summerside, PE; several nieces, nephews and four great-nieces. Fred was predeceased by his brother, Melvyn and sister, Kerry (Bob) Fagel. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation, Harbourview Hospital Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.sydneymemorialchapel.ca or e-mail sydneymemorialchapel@ns.sympatico.ca

