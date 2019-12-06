Alfred Flanagan

FLANAGAN, Alfred J. With his family by his side at the Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Alfred J. Flanagan of Charlottetown age 77 years. Beloved husband of Shirley ( nee McKenna). Loving father to Kim and loving and proud "DA" of Emily (Kuri) White. Brother of Beverley Doyle (Jack deceased), Reg (Eileen)Flanagan, Darrell Flanagan and Darlene Conway (deceased) Mike. Brother-in-law of Wilfred "Tack" McKenna, Helen Bradley and Dianne Armstrong (Donnie). Alfie will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Saturday, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
