Alfred "Fred" Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Alfred "Fred" Joseph The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 of Alfred “Fred” Joseph Arsenault of Summerside, aged 95 years. Fred was born in Mont-Carmel, P.E.I to the late Theophile and Sarah (nee Richard) Arsenault. Beloved husband of his first wife the late Bernice Arsenault and his second wife the late Albina “Bina”(nee Bernard) Arsenault and loving father of Robert (Carla) Arsenault, Joyce Ellis, Richard (Theresa) Arsenault and son in-law Armand Arsenault. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Cheryl, Troy, Lisa, Scott, Andrea, Cory, Jody, Nicole, Pamela and Cody and 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother and sisters Benny (Lila), Angele (Melvin) Bernard, Clara Bernard and Annie (Frankie) Arsenault, sisters-in-law Therese, Irene and Martina Arsenault and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sons Eldon and Walter (Iris), daughter Linda, brothers Gerard (Della), Lionel, Tilmon and Joe, sister Flora (Eugene) Gallant, brothers in-law Martin Richard and Paul Bernard. Resting at East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, December 9th, 2019, then to St. Paul’s Church for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Fred’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2- 4 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented