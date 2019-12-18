RICHARDS, Alfred "Abney" Peacefully at the Kings County Memorial Hospital, the death of Alfred Richards age 59, of Abney, occurred on Friday, December 13, 2019, with family by his side. Born February 15, 1960, he was the son of the late Lester and Effie Mae (Moore) Richards. Alfred is survived by his siblings, Helen Richards, Garrie Richards (Janet), Alvin Richards, Elva Garbus, Ruth Gamble (David) and Lori (John); brother-in-law Jerry Wiles; Many Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Mark Richards and Paul Richards; brother-in-law David Garbus. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 pm, at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in the Murray River Cemetery. Donations to the Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
