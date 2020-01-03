WHITE, Alice Murial (Jenkins) The death occurred in Thunder Bay, Ont. Of Alice White, age 84, wife of the late Vincent White. Mother of David (Joslyn) Thunder Bay and Garvin (Stephani) of St. Thomas, Ont. Grandmother of Jacob, Mathew, Kevin, Tylor and Isaac. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Katie (Jones) Jenkins. Survived by sisters Doris (Donald–deceased) Bowen of Calgary, Beatrice (Andrew) Humphrey and Pauline Garnhum of Charlottetown. Brother Cecil (Marion) of Ontario. Sister-in-laws Florie (Roy) Whiteway, Katherine (Robert) Beal, Shirley (David) Moir. Brother-in-law Wesley (Judy). Also preceded by sisters Hazel (Irwin Jenkins & Ralph Raynor-deceased), Evelyn, and Mary Elizabeth. Brothers Bennett (Gail), Preston (Eileen). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date in Ontario.
