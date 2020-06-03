May 26th, 1953 - May 30th, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Allen David Jay on Saturday, May 30, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident in British Columbia. Allen is survived by his son Adam in Texas, brother Barry (and wife, Lynda) in Red Deer, AB, his sisters Pauline Elaschuk (and husband, Richard) in Westlock, AB, Dianne McKay in Kingston, ON and Elaine LaForest (and husband Mike) in Louisville, KY, his mother Shirley, and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Percy Jay in Morell, PEI and brother in law Bob McKay in Kingston, ON. Allen worked in the oil field industry for over 40 years in many parts of Canada and the world but Morell, PEI was where he called home. Allen was a well-respected, kind hearted, generous man that truly loved life. His family, coworkers and friend that shared a lasting bond with him will forever miss him. At a later date, an interment will be held at Midgell Cemetery in Midgell, PEI, to honor the life of this wonderful father, brother and friend to us all. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Midgell Cemetery.
