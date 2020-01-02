Allen Harrison

HARRISON, Allen Lawrence Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at age 80 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Florence. Dearly loved father of Wade Harrison (Tammy), Lisa Harrison and Lynn Brading (Ron). Cherished Grandfather of Mackenna, Camryn, Nicole (Evan) and Alysa and Great-grandfather of Aubrey and Ava. Dear brother of Mary James. Predeceased by parents Frank and Florence Harrison. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1 – 4pm at 263 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge N1S 4Z5. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge. 519-740-0669
