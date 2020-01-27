Alma Jenkins

JENKINS, Alma Elva With family by her side, the death occurred at Andrews of Stratford, Stratford, PEI on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Alma Elva Jenkins (Myers) of Charlottetown, in her 87th year. Dear mother of Faye (Hal Skaarup), Nancy (Gordon MacLeod, deceased), Sharon Adams, Thayne (Daniela), and Judi (Paul Wilkie). Loving grandmother of Jonathan Skaarup (Jocelyn), Sean Skaarup (Melyse), Angela (Mark Barrett), Aaron MacLeod, Trevor Adams, Carley Adams and Alexa Wilkie. Proud great-grandmother of Finlay Barrett, and Cole, Ashley, Owen and Auli Skaarup. Alma is also survived by sisters, Hazel Pippy and Cheryl (Richard Ramey). She is predeceased by her husband George W. Jenkins, daughter Cindy Jenkins, brother Colin Myers and infant brother, Wavel Myers. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, January 28th from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 29th at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Sherwood Cemetery will held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Provincial Palliative Care Unit or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly accepted.
