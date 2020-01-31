Alma MacDonald

MACDONALD, Alma Blye 1924-2020 The death occurred at Community Hospital, O’Leary on Thursday, January 29th, 2020 of Alma Blye (nee Baglole) MacDonald of O’Leary, formerly West Devon, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late "Horace" Bernard MacDonald, Alma was born on October 24th, 1924 in Richmond, daughter of the late Melvin and Louise (Yeo) Baglole. Loving mother to Fay MacArthur, Peterborough, ON; Gloria (Donald) Campbell, New Castle, ON; Leo (Barb) MacDonald, O’Leary and daughter in law Barbara Harris MacDonald, O’Leary. Cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Alma is also survived by her brother James Baglole, O’Leary; sisters-in-law Pauline Baglole and Claudia Pineau, Hunter River. Alma was predeceased by her parents, husband Horace (1995),son Gary, son in law Wilfred MacArthur, brothers Arthur, Sterling (Thelma), sister Muriel (Lee) Strum and sister in law Yvonne Baglole. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Saturday, February 1st, from 1-3p.m. followed by the funeral service, in the Chapel at 3pm. Interment in the spring in the West Devon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Devon United Church or Cemetery would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
