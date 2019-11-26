Alphonse LeClair

LECLAIR, Alphonse Joseph The death occurred peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit, O'Leary, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side, of Alphonse Joseph LeClair, of St. Peter and St. Paul, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Irene Mary (nee Perry) LeClair. Born on September 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Peter J and Ermine (nee Gallant) LeClair. Dear father of Leo (John) of Montreal, Roy (Marilyn) of Montrose, Eric (Faye) of Summerside, Donald of Toronto, Floyd (Gilles) of St. Marie, NB, Wayne (Lynn) of St. Peter and St. Paul and Roger (Kelli) Charlottetown. Cherished grandfather of Lacey, Logan, Ashley, Travis, Lucas, Deisha, Melissa, Marcus, Ryan and Nicholas. Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Dear son-in-law of Eva Perry of Tignish. Dear brother to Beatrice (late Raymond) Martin of St. Roch, Mary (late Alyre) Richard of St. Peter and St. Paul, Viola (late Eldon Gallant), LeClair of St. Peter and St. Paul, Alice (late Francis) Allain of Palmer Road and Stella (late Frederick) Allain of Palmer Road. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Julia LeClair of Huntley, Linda LeClair of St. Roch and Esther LeClair of St. Felix. Predeceased by brothers Gerard, Joe and Arthur, and by a sister Doris (late Joseph) Pitre. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Sunday, 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral mass to be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the St. Simon and St. Jude Church, Tignish, Fr. Lazaru Panthagani officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the IWK Children's Hospital of the O'Leary Palliative Care Unit would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
