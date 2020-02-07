Alton Harris

Care Unit, Community Hospital, O’Leary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 of Alton Truman Harris of O’Leary, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Florence (nee MacLean) Harris. Alton was born on July 14th, 1935 in Knutsford, son of the late Truman and Vera (Sweet) Harris. Loving father to Dale (Nova), Knutsford; Dana (Twylia), Forestview; Miles (Nancy), Forestview; Cheri (Darrell Boyce), Kildare; Robin (Steven) Burt, Kensington and Dawn (Peter Gallant), O’Leary. Cherished Papie to 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Alton is also survived by brothers; Newton Harris, O’Leary; Ralph (Chippy), Georgetown; sister Lois (Don) MacDonald, Hamilton ON; sisters in law Dorothy (Harry) Bryanton, O’Leary; Margaret (Doug) Mitchell, Windsor, ON and Lillian (Errison) MacLeod, Brae. Alton was predeceased by his parents, brother Evan, sister Maude (Don) Smith, half sisters Sarah (Lawrence) Pelkey, Amy (Stewart) Gray, Jennie (Vernon) Betts, sister and brothers in law Elva Harris, Robert Shaw and Hedley MacLean. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Saturday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral on Sunday in the Chapel at 2:30 pm. Interment in the spring in Springfield West Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to O’Leary Community Hospital Foundation (Palliative Care) would be appreciated. Due to family allergies, please refrain from wearing scents. www.fergusonsfh.com
