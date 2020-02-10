Amanda Lannigan

LANNIGAN, Amanda Kathleen At home, the passing of Amanda Kathleen Lannigan age 40, of Montague occurred on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Charlottetown on July 23, 1979, daughter of Noreen (Campbell) and the late Wayne Lannigan. Amanda will be deeply missed by her daughters, Karly Regular (Scott) and Cassidy Lannigan; partner Corey Jackson; Darrell Regular father of Amanda’s children; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Predeceased by her maternal grandparents John Dan and Kay (Wilson) Campbell; paternal grandparents Gerald and Myrtle (Miller) Lannigan. Amanda will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who came to know and love her. No visiting hours by request. Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00 am, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montague. Interment to take place in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in the spring. Donations in memory of Amanda may be made to the Lennon Recovery House. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.
