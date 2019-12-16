PEREZ, Amoriel Kaia Marie Peacefully at the I.W.K. Health Centre on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 of Amoriel Kaia Marie Perez. Loving daughter of Stephanie Gallant-Perez and Reiniel Perez. Also survived by her brothers Kennedy Gallant, Nate Pike and Meybel Perez, grandparents Donna (Kennedy) & Phil Claybourne and Magda Almeida; great grandfather Forbes Kennedy and many aunts, uncles and cousins. May she be an angel in heaven with her great grandmothers Marie and Ramona. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where a private funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel with interment later. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
