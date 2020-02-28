Andrew Campbell

CAMPBELL, Andrew MacKay Peacefully, at the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday February 27, 2020 of Andrew MacKay Campbell of South Shore Villa Crapaud and formerly of Margate and Kensington aged 91 years. Born in Long River, December 10, 1928, son of the late Allan and Margaret (Stevenson) Campbell. Husband of 49 years to Wilma (nee Thomas) Campbell. Father of Shelia (Bruce) Adams, Margaret (Stephen) Armsworthy, Andrea (Kenny) Stewart and Beverly (David) MacPherson. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. Brother of Margaret Lamont. Predeceased by his son Earl Bryanton, brother William (Ethel) Campbell, brother-in-law Walter Lamont, grandchildren Tina Marie Bryanton and Darren Penny and great-grandchildren Terra-Lynn and Joseph Bruce DesRoches and Wiley Ryder Adams. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Sunday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment in Geddie Memorial Cemetery Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to the I.W.K. Foundation. www.davisonfh.com

