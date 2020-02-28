Andrew Campbell

CAMPBELL, Andrew MacKay Peacefully, at the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday February 27, 2020 of Andrew MacKay Campbell of South Shore Villa Crapaud and formerly of Margate and Kensington aged 91 years. Born in Long River, December 10, 1928, son of the late Allan and Margaret (Stevenson) Campbell. Husband of 49 years to Wilma (nee Thomas) Campbell. Father of Shelia (Bruce) Adams, Margaret (Stephen) Armsworthy, Andrea (Kenny) Stewart and Beverly (David) MacPherson. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. Brother of Margaret Lamont. Predeceased by his son Earl Bryanton, brother William (Ethel) Campbell, brother-in-law Walter Lamont, grandchildren Tina Marie Bryanton and Darren Penny and great-grandchildren Terra-Lynn and Joseph Bruce DesRoches and Wiley Ryder Adams. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Sunday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment in Geddie Memorial Cemetery Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to the I.W.K. Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- A missed opportunity to demand bold and courageous leadership
- Social event for people with disabilities the first of many says host Rick Beck
- Sweet 16 for leap year baby
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Lisa McQuaid
- From the remote control to the recycling bin: Hernewood class takes part in battery collection program
- Attitude makes a champion
- Public seeks information on fate of old turbine blades
- Elizabeth "Liz" Keenan
- IN A TWO-HORSE OPEN SLEIGH
Commented