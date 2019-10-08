ANDREW, Velma Florence At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019 of Velma Florence Andrew, Charlottetown, age 91 years. Lovingly remembered by nieces Donna Callaghan (John) and Tracey Andrew (John Barkhouse), grandnephew Andrew Hayes (Nicole MacLean) and great grand niece and nephew Carter and Lola Hayes. Predeceased by her parents Frederick and Florence (Scott) Andrew, sister Louise, brothers Scott and Alvin (Elizabeth) Andrew. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private family service will take place. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
