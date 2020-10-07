June 7th, 1952 - October 6th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 of Angela Margaret McCallum, Charlottetown, age 68 years. Beloved wife of Sidney McCallum for 49 years. Dear mother of Peter (Rocio). Loving grandmother of Karly Lynn. Sister of Clifford Martin (Florence), Bernadine DesRoches (Eric), Maurice Martin (Theresa), Sandra Martin (Gary Gaudet), Carmen Hallman (Robert) and Michael Martin (Karen Tuplin). Lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her daughter Phoebe Lynn McCallum, parents Aubin and Laurena (Poirier) Martin and by her parents-in-law Henry and Elsie (Benard) McCallum. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation will be held. A private family (invite only) funeral mass will be held at St. Simon & St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Tignish. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
