Anna MacAulay

MACAULAY, Anna Katherina The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on February 03, 2020 of Anna Katherina MacAulay (nee Esser), formerly of Cardigan in her 87th year. Survived by her son Norman Wilson (Heather); her daughter, Erica MacIntyre (the late Dwayne); her grandchildren, Lance Wallace (Louise), Sarah Perry (Cliff), Suzy MacIntyre, Glen Wilson, and Stephanie Wilson (Ryan); numerous great grandchildren; as well as many close friends. Predeceased by her husband, Hubert MacAulay, and her cherished son-in-law, Dwayne MacIntyre. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private interment will take place at a later date at St. Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Teresa’s. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
