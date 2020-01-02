Anna Murphy

MURPHY, Anna T. Peacefully, on New Years Day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charlottetown of Anna T. Murphy formerly of Springfield aged 94 years. Born in Antigonish, NS October 1, 1925 the last surviving member of the family of the late Alex and Mary MacDonald. Wife of the late Patrick Murphy. Mother of Wendell (Loretta) Murphy, Teresa Cardinal (Bernie Sonier), Jean (Therin) Neill and Thelma Murphy (Steven Thomsen). Grandmother of Patrick (Jen) Murphy, Terri (Tyler) Mason, Nicole Murphy, Steven (Cassia) Clarke, Mark (Kelli) Murphy, Angela (Chad) MacDonald, Jeff (Chelsea) Neill, Haley (Devon) Thomsen and Blake Thomsen. Great-grandmother of MacKenzie, Alex and Charli Mason, Lucas Murphy, Nash, Emersyn and Levi MacDonald, Georgia Neill, Felix and Leo Murphy and Gavin Clarke. Sister-in-law of Evelyn Pound. Also survived by numerous MacDonald and Murphy Nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter and son-in-law Mary (Jim) Clarke, her sons Bernard Murphy and Alex (in infancy), grandson Corey Murphy and son-in-law Brian Cardinal, brothers and sisters Peter (Margaret) MacDonald, Katherine (Howard) Watters, Zena (Tom) Murphy, R.J. MacDonald and Betty (Wilfred) Callaghan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Wendell and Cabeen Murphy. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday at St. James Church Summerfield at 1 p.m. Interment in St. James Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired contributions may be made to St. James CWL or the St. James Cemetery Fund.
