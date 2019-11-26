BOULTER, Anne Kathleen At the PCH on Monday, November 25th, 2019, of Anne Kathleen Boulter (nee Keough) of Victoria, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late James Boulter. Mother of James "Buster" (Karen) Boulter. Grandmother of Michael (Stephanie), Chris (Jackie Myers), and great grandchildren Jackson, Ava, and Addison Boulter. Predeceased by her son Michael Boulter. By personal request there will be no visitation. A family graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.dawsonfh.com
