READY, Annie (nee Power) Peacefully with her family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 of Annie Ready (nee Power) of Covehead Rd. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Ready and dear mother of Danny (Teresa), Marlene Ready (Randall Clow), John (Monica) and Albert (Margaret). Loving Nanny of Maggie, Joseph, Stephen, Tim, Owen, Amy, Alec and Clara. Sister of Josie MacDonald (Irving deceased), Eddie Power (Margaret), and Noreen Murphy (Brendon). Annie is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John and Johanna Power, siblings Mary Doyle (Jim), Tom (Gertie), Leo and Helen. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held for public at a later date. If so desired memorial contributions may be made directly to the St. Eugene’s Parish Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
