October 17th, 1948 - August 1st, 2020
At Point Prim, PEI on Saturday, August 1, 2020 of Archie Ross Manning, age 71 years. He was born in Souris, Manitoba, resided in Quispamsis, NB since 1990 and at a summer cottage in Meadowbank, PEI. He is survived by wife Wendy (Duggan), son Mike (Bree) of Halifax, daughter Juliet (Fabian Lauener) of Zurich, Switzerland and by his grandchildren Audrey and Francis. Son of Florence Manning of Brandon, Manitoba. Brother of Frank (Ann) of Naples, Florida, Murray (Rhonda) of Penticton, BC, Lauretta (Conrad Johnson) of Portland, Oregon and Allison (Darren Maginel) of Brandon, Manitoba. He is also survived by two generations of nieces and nephews, all much loved by him, and lots of cousins. Predeceased by his father Russell Manning and sisters Linda and Avis (Bill Bootsman). Ross loved his family and friends very much and often commented how lucky he was. For the last 22 years before retirement, Ross taught power engineering At New Brunswick Community College; he loved all of his students and they him. All who knew him appreciated his zest for life and adventure and his big happy laugh. The professionalism and compassion of the first responders from Montague was much appreciated. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Plan Canada (Foster Parents). Due to the worldwide pandemic, an online memorial will be set up on www.belvederefh.com. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
