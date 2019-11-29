Aretta Hill

HILL, Aretta After a lengthy battle with cancer, Rita Hill passed on November 23, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. She is survived by her husband Gerard (Jerry) Hill and step-daughter, Jocelyn Hinchee, and grandson Michael; and many cousins throughout the USA and Canada. She attended Radcliffe University, and subsequently earned a JD degree to serve as a paralegal and attorney specializing in corporate real estate and immigration law. She was an active Catholic who supported and participated in a variety of Church activities over her lifetime. She was a loving and devoted wife, and a caring and attentive stepmother and grandmother; always eager to care for her family. She thoroughly enjoyed being in The Villages, and she cherished the close friendships she developed here. She was active in the Small Christian Community group, the Loomers craft group, the St Charles Social Club, and participated in many "scrap booking" meetings and activities. She will be tremendously missed by family and friends alike. May God bless Rita Hill as she goes from her husband's loving arms to God's eternal embrace. Visitation will be Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com
Commented