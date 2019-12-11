CURTIS, Dr. Robert Arthur At Andrews of Stratford on Sunday, December 8, 2019, Dr. Robert Arthur Curtis, of Charlottetown, age 88 years. Beloved husband of Constance “Connie” Curtis. Dear father of Grant (Mary Margaret Land), Glenn (Connie Colby), Linda (Brian Young) and Carolyn. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Shannon, Danielle, Kate, Anne, Chantel, Tess, Jacob and great grandson Callum Grant. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, December 13th at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place later at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Orangeville, ON. Visitation Thursday, December 12th from 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Schizophrenia Society of PEI, Dr. R.A. Curtis Bovine Awards (AVC), Dr. R.A. Curtis Bovine Externship Awards (AVC), Bob Curtis OVC ‘67 Wellness Travel Fund (University of Guelph) and the R.A. Curtis Graduate Bovine Scholarship (OVC). www.belvederefh.com
