Arthur MacDougall

MACDOUGALL, Arthur Raymond With sadness we announce the passing of Arthur Raymond MacDougall of Bangor, PEI, on December 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Having been predeceased by his wife Margaret Irene (nee Chappell), daughter Helen and siblings Evelyn, Nellie and Harry, he is survived by his sisters Mary and Claire (Bill), sons Gary (Doris) and John (Pamela), grandchildren Jeffrey (Mamie), Jennifer (Kelsey), David (Chelsea), Michelle (Barjona) and Dillon, and great grandchildren Zakery, Ross, Nathan and Levi. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, particularly Janet Buchanan. Special thanks for all the care and dedication provided by the staff at Park West Lodge and the QEH. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Friday from 1:00 to 2:45 pm. Funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 pm. www.belvederefh.com
