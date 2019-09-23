MACRAE, Andrew Ian Andrew Ian MacRae, of Charlottetown, passed away peacefully at the QEH hospital on Sept. 20 following a battle with cancer at the age of 77. At his side was his beloved wife Rosalie (Lee) MacRae. Predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Rena MacRae whom he was the only child of. Loving father of Liane (Dan) Gillis of NS and Dr. Andrew MacRae of BC. And their families. Stepfather to Johnny Wade of Roseneath PEI. Caroline Lavigne of Charlottetown PEI and Michael Wade of Red Deer Alberta and their families. Ian was always known as “fix-it” to his family, friends and neighbours. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors of The QEH Units 2 and PEI Cancer Treatment Center. In keeping with Ian’s wishes no funeral or wake will be held. A simple cremation has already taken place. Donations to the PEI Cancer Treatment Center or the QEH Equipment Fund in his honour would be appreciated.
Commented