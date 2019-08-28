HARRIS, Trevor Warren The death occurred suddenly in North Cape, on Monday, August 26, 2019 of Trevor Warren Harris, of O’Leary, aged 56. Trevor was born in O’Leary on August 16, 1963, beloved son of Wyman & Carol (James) Harris of Cascumpec. Cherished father to Lindsay (Charles) Clements, West Point and Landon, Charlottetown. Proud Papa to Bree. Dear brother to Dana (Barb) O’Leary and Lee Anne (Kevin) Hutchinson, Knutsford. Trevor is survived by nephews and nieces Dustin (Mary Ann) Harris, Hillary Hutchinson (Alex Ramsay), Jackie Harris (Brayden McQuigan) and Ryan Hutchinson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Trevor was predeceased by his brother Laurie. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Funeral service held in the chapel on Friday at 11:00 am. In memory of Trevor, memorials to Funeral expense fund would be appreciated.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- MacKinnon, Janet
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- PEI company testing alternative bait for lobster industry
- Poultry show draws about 240 entries
- Brendel land transaction takes many within industry by surprise
- MacKay, Sandra Lee
- Queen of the Furrows pageant returns
Commented