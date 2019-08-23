Janet MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Janet With great sadness, the family of Janet MacKinnon announce the passing of a beloved wife, wonderful mother, adoring grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to many. She passed away on August 21, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Brian “Sonny” Nation and Meriel “Nikki” Kilronan. Janet is survived by her husband Wayne; sons, Charles (Kayla O’Connor) and Starr; grandchildren Bentley and Adaline; brother, Brian Charles Nation and his wife Mary, of Galway, Ireland; nephew Cathal and niece Sarah. She will be missed by numerous cousins and friends. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Saturday from St. Peter’s Cathedral at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to St. Monica’s orphanage in Jamaica would be appreciated. Visiting hours Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com