Beryl Barrett

BARRETT, J. Beryl Peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 of J. Beryl Barrett of Charlottetown, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gerald Barrett. Loving mother of Dr. Brian (Judy), Pamela, and Sherri (Jim Day). Nanny to Amanda, Peter (Helena), Elizabeth, Rebecca (Nathan), Brynn (Jacob), Kayla (Adam) and Jack. Great nanny of Landon, Ben, Nate, Walker, Charlie, Madeline and Nora. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mermaid. If so desired, memorials to Blooming House would be appreciated. Online condolences maybe made at www.macleanfh.com