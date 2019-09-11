KADEY, Annie Elizabeth The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Saturday, September 7, 2019 of Annie Elizabeth Kadey of Northam, formerly of Ellerslie aged 95, wife of the late Carroll Kadey. Annie was born in Ellerslie on December 16, 1923, daughter of the late William and Alice (Evans) Grant. Cherished mom to Shirley Dyment, Northam and Kevin (Alicia), Tyne Valley. Loving Grammy to Cindy Dyment (Joey Gallant), Summerside; Tony (Charlene) Dyment, Memramcook, NB and Nicole Kadey (Derek), Halifax, NS. Great Grammy to Tyson, Siera, Chloe, Isabelle, Alexandria, Adriana, Xavier, Kristen, Owen and Great Great Grammy to Brody. Dear sister to Edie (Bev) Hanson, Charlottetown. Sister in law to Clifton (Emily) Kadey, Rae (Marie-Claude) Kadey, Thelma (Laverne) Dixon all of Ontario; Helen (John) Gray, Alberta and Sheryl Bourgeois, Chipman, NB. Annie was predeceased by her parents, husband Carroll (2003), son in law Roy Dyment (2014) and her brothers and sisters Henry, Ethel Hutchinson, Claude, Vernon, Margaret Hutchinson and Stanley. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with private family visiting hours Tuesday from 1:30 - 2:45pm. Public Funeral on Tuesday at St John's Anglican Church, Ellerslie at 3 pm. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. In memory of Annie , memorials to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated.
