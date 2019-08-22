HANDRAHAN, John Joe July 18th, 1946 – August 10th, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of John Joe Handrahan announces his passing on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his sister Anita, brothers Eamonn (Kwai Lin), and Billy (Angie) and his long-time companion, Christine Thomson. Joe will also be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews Sheryl, David, Derrick, Erin, and Michael. Born in Laval, Quebec and raised in Tignish P.E.I. from the age of 11 yrs., the son of William and Mary Handrahan (Horgan of Killarney Ireland), he was a longtime resident of Toronto. He was very proud to have been born in Quebec, and even more proud that he remained bilingual. He had a passion for animals and often owned cats and small dogs with French names. A funeral mass will be held in St. Simon and St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Tignish on Thursday August 22 at 10:30 A.M. Father Greg Conway will be officiating . Burial will follow in the family plot at the St. Simon and St. Jude Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Joe to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Students with the STAR Program experience a summer of growth
- Union takes exception to censored review of police custody escape
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- Bambrick, Gerard
Commented