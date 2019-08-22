John Handrahan

HANDRAHAN, John Joe July 18th, 1946 – August 10th, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of John Joe Handrahan announces his passing on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his sister Anita, brothers Eamonn (Kwai Lin), and Billy (Angie) and his long-time companion, Christine Thomson. Joe will also be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews Sheryl, David, Derrick, Erin, and Michael. Born in Laval, Quebec and raised in Tignish P.E.I. from the age of 11 yrs., the son of William and Mary Handrahan (Horgan of Killarney Ireland), he was a longtime resident of Toronto. He was very proud to have been born in Quebec, and even more proud that he remained bilingual. He had a passion for animals and often owned cats and small dogs with French names. A funeral mass will be held in St. Simon and St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Tignish on Thursday August 22 at 10:30 A.M. Father Greg Conway will be officiating . Burial will follow in the family plot at the St. Simon and St. Jude Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Joe to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.