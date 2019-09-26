REEVES, George Carl Peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the hospital in Wetaskawin, Alberta, GEORGE CARL REEVES passed away in 87th year. He was the son of the late George and Lulu Reeves of Freetown. He leaves to mourn his brother Eustace (Dorothy), sisters Wilda Paynter and Rhonda (Kenneth) Carr and sister- in- law Norma Reeves. Predeceased by son Kyle Reeves, and brothers Wyville and Milo and brother-in-law Ivan Paynter. His remains were cremated and will be interred in the Freetown Peoples Cemetery at a later date.
