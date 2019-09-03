LANDRY, Robert Benjamin It is with profound sadness that we share of Robert Benjamin Landry's passing. On Tuesday August 27th at the Saint John Regional Hospital Rob passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Stephanie Cooke-Landry and their two beautiful daughters- Annika (20) and Sydney (16) Landry along with his two special puppies, Meeka and Darnley. He is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Christina Landry. As the youngest of six children, he was a loving brother to Hanny (Carl) MacLeod, Myra (Chris) Vriends, Arnold (Pam) Landry, Ronald (Ann) Landry, and Kathy (Doug) LeLacheur. His Cooke Family loved him as their own, he will be so missed by his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Charlie and Joan Cooke along with brother-in-law Jeff (Margot) Cooke and Shelly Cooke. Rob was adored by his nieces, nephews, and his many cousins. A true child at heart always, he loved to tease and laugh, Rob had that something special children adored. His family extended to so many close friends and he was so appreciative of the love and laughter they all shared. Rob was born ( June 30,1966) and raised in Summerside PEI, was a graduate of UPEI and Holland College and a very talented radio/TV journalist. Rob was especially proud of his time with the AHL Ottawa Senators as their play by play announcer. Working in the insurance industry for over 20 years as a Broker, Adjuster and Broker Manager with The Insurance Company of PEI, Rob is well known and highly respected by his peers. Rob was successful in everything he did and his commitment to his work was always unshakable. Rob's personality was infectious and he was a friend to many. He loved to travel with his family, especially to Daytona Beach and spend summers camping at Twin Shores. Rob loved being outdoors, whether on the beach or working around the yard. Anyone who entered his home knew the bark of the dogs and the welcome that awaited. He will be forever remembered for his humor, kindness, generosity, and love of his family and friends. The Boston Bruins have gained a super fan in heaven. Resting at Hennessey Cutcliffe Funeral Home, 35 Longworth Ave, Charlottetown, PE for visitation Sunday, September 1, from 4-7. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 106 St. Peters Road, Charlottetown at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to PEI Humane Society and The Heart and Stroke Foundation. A reception will follow.
