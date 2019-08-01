At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 of Amy Pearl Macdonald (nee MacKenzie) of Charlottetown, formerly of Mount Stewart, age 89 years. Loving mother of Sheila (Keith) MacLean and Murray Macdonald; grandmother to Sharon and Katherine MacLean. Predeceased by husband John D. M. Macdonald (P.Eng.) parents Alvin and Alice MacKenzie, sister Winifred (Keith) Plumb and brother Hammond MacKenzie. Special thank you for the compassionate care received at the QEH from Unit 2 staff and Dr. Kutcher. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the Peoples Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s memory may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Humane Society. No visiting hours by personal request. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
