Peacefully at the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 of Jordon Stewart of Charlottetown, age 78 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Whitlock) Stewart and dear father of Lillian (Dan) MacDonald. He is also survived by two loving grandchildren Jordon and Mary MacDonald; brother, Clarence Stewart and sister-in-law Winnifred Stewart. He was predeceased by his parents Alister and Lillian (nee Hemphil) Stewart; brothers and sisters Herbert, Ivan, George, Gordon, John, Mary McConnell, Mable Smith and Grace Linauskus. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 26th in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment later in the People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Society of PEI. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
