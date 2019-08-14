RAFUSE, Earl Russel "Junior" At Charlottetown on Friday, August 9, 2019 of Earl Russel "Junior" Rafuse of Charlottetown age 69 years. Born in Charlottetown he is the son of the late Earl and Louise Rafuse. Beloved father of Jennifer McInnis (Ben) and Grandfather of Kash McInnis/Rafuse and Kane McInnis. Brother of Sylvia Macquarrie (Lester), Patsy Matheson (Allan), Anita Naves (Bob), Gail Chandler (Jimmy) and Linda Axworthy (deceased)(Harold). Junior is also fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15th at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the People’s Cemetery. Visiting hours on Wednesday, August 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
