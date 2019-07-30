The death occurred peacefully, on July 27, 2019 at the Riverview Manor, of Rose Mary Walsh (nee O’Brien), formerly of Morell, aged 94. Wife of the late Augustus Walsh. Survived by her sons, Harry and Francis; her granddaughter, Frankie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the O’Brien and Flynn families. Besides her husband, Augustus, she was predeceased by her parents, Bromus and Mary O’Brien; by her brother, Smith O’Brien; and sisters, Marion Flynn and Helen MacGuire. No visitation or funeral mass by personal request. The public are welcome to attend the interment at St. Theresa, The Little Flower Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Morell on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Lawrence O’Toole Cemetery Fund in Rose’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
