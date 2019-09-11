Melanie Wooldridge

WOOLDRIDGE, Melanie Anne (MacBeth) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2019, the passing of Melanie Anne (MacBeth) Wooldridge, age 49 years. Daughter of Sinclair MacBeth and the late Nora Mahar. Melanie is survived by her husband Kenneth, brother Michael (Audra), sister Janice and by her nephews Alex and Reid MacBeth, Cody and Lauchlan Taylor. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Montague, on Wednesday September 11 at 4:00 pm. There will be a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. All are welcome to attend. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the PEI Humane society or the Upper Room Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.