Mathieson, Raymond Stanley Peacefully at the Garden Home on Friday, August 15, 2019 of Raymond Stanley Mathieson of Charlottetown age 90 years. Beloved husband of Ruby Riley. Also missed by close friends Sherri, Phillip and Lauren Crawford. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. No visiting hours or funeral service by request. www.islandowned.ca
