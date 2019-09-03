Margaret Cole

COLE, Margaret L. At the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Thursday August 29, 2019 of Margaret L. Cole of New London aged 60 years. Born in Charlottetown November 9, 1958. Daughter of Lorraine (Doiron) Carr and the late George Carr. Wife of David Cole. Mother of Cory (Debbie) Cole, Loretta Cole, Chris (Whitney) Cole and Kevin (Nicole) Cole. Nana of Hailey, Hannah, Braxton, Jaycob, Kathryn, Leilah, David John, Cooper and Oliver. Sister of Stan (Gail) Carr, Christine Paynter (late Dawson), John Carr (Edmund Reid), David (April) Carr, and the late Martin "Mert" Carr. Sister-in-law of Randy (Darlene) Cole and Darlene (Allen) Cole. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother-in-law Dawson and Roma (Somers) Cole. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington. No visitation by family request. Public funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Thomas Anglican Church Cemetery, Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to the Palliative Care Unit of the Prince County Hospital or Immanuel Christian School. The Funeral will be available to watch live online by following the link on the left side of the deathnotice.